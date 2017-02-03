It's about time someone attacked Australia. Thank you, President Trump.
President Trump speaks on the phone with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office. week, telling him a refugee agreement between the two countries was the "worst deal ever," calling their conversation the "worst call" and hanging up 25 minutes into what was supposed to be an hour-long talk.
