'Islamic Bonnie and Clyde' charged with Australia terror plot

Forensic experts collect evidence from a house in the Guildford area of Sydney as part of Australia's largest ever counter-terrorism raid on September 18, 2014. A self-described Australian "Islamic Bonnie and Clyde" couple were Wednesday charged with planning a terrorist act, which reportedly involved a Sydney stabbing attack.

