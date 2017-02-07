Islamic Bonnie and Clyde' charged with Australia terror plot
A self-described Australian "Islamic Bonnie and Clyde" couple were on Wednesday charged with planning a terrorist act, which reportedly involved a Sydney stabbing attack. The pair, Sameh Bayda and Alo-Bridget Namoa, both 19, were already in custody accused of collecting documents likely to facilitate terrorist acts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|21 min
|Vivek Golikeri
|11
|White women worship black men (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|SexyBoi4BBC
|17
|Angry council to fight plans for juvenile jail ...
|15 hr
|The Foo
|2
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|Mon
|Solarman
|5
|7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi...
|Feb 6
|Sir Jeremy
|3
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 6
|o see the light
|63
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC