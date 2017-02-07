Islamic Bonnie and Clyde' charged wit...

Islamic Bonnie and Clyde' charged with Australia terror plot

17 hrs ago

A self-described Australian "Islamic Bonnie and Clyde" couple were on Wednesday charged with planning a terrorist act, which reportedly involved a Sydney stabbing attack. The pair, Sameh Bayda and Alo-Bridget Namoa, both 19, were already in custody accused of collecting documents likely to facilitate terrorist acts.

Australia

