IS using more suicide vehicles and armed drones in Mosul

Yesterday

CANBERRA, Australia - Islamic State fighters were increasingly using Mad Max-style suicide vehicles and commercial drones armed with grenades in their defense of the Iraqi town of Mosul, Australia's defense chief said Wednesday. Australian Defense Force Chief Mark Binskin likened the vehicles used by the Islamic State group against Iraqi government troops to those featured in the George Miller-directed post-apocalyptic movie franchise.

Chicago, IL

