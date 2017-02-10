IS fighter first to be stripped of Au...

IS fighter first to be stripped of Australian citizenship3 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

A spokeswoman for the Immigration Minister Peter Dutton confirmed to AFP Sunday a person was stripped of their citizenship but would not provide or confirm further details. His wife Tara Nettleton reportedly died last year and Sharrouf was believed to have been killed in a drone strike in Iraq in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prayers To Mother Mary 'Cured Lung Cancer' (Jan '10) 14 hr Phart Girlishly 323
Aussie snapchat usernames (Dec '13) 20 hr Zach0720 47
News Trump Towers Over New York (Apr '16) 20 hr Fo the Revealtor 54
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Sat Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) Fri Targetedinreno 39
I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12) Fri JRA 13
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Fri wild bill over th... 64
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC