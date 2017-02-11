Investigation into Australian Christian Lobby car fire stalled due to driver's 'medical condition'
An investigation into an explosion at the Australian Christian Lobby headquarters in Canberra nearly two months ago is frozen due to the driver's health, police say. The matter was still active, no charges had been laid and the investigation was unfinished as a result of the driver's "medical condition," an ACT Policing spokesman said.
