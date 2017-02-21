Indonesia, Australia agree to closer ...

Indonesia, Australia agree to closer naval cooperation

Indonesian and Australian leaders on Sunday committed to free trade and closer naval cooperation as they urged countries in the Asia-Pacific region with competing territorial claims to obey international law. Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo arrived in Sydney on Saturday on his first visit to Australia as his nation's leader.

