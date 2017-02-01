Indian-origin woman 6th to die in Aus...

Indian-origin woman 6th to die in Australia car rampage

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Times of India

MELBOURNE: A 33-year-old Indian-origin woman has become the sixth victim of an "intentional" road rampage , 10 days after she was critically injured in the accident at a busy street here in Australia's second-largest city. Bhavita Patel , who worked as a director at a global accounting firm in Melbourne, died in hospital Monday night after her family decided to turn off her life support following the fatal accident on January 20. Doctors tried to save Patel, but her condition did not improve and she lay unresponsive in hospital, a media report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America is dealing with this, Civil rights 6 hr Well Well 2
News Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14) 13 hr Father Phart 29
News Intelligent Design vs. Evolution: Evolution win... (Oct '09) Wed Anigma 16,142
News Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation... Wed Dutch expat 1
News Quebec mosque shooting : 'Bashir al-Taweed' and... Jan 31 InFOOlectually Ch... 3
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) Jan 31 Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
News Child care workers threatened to cut off boy's ... (Mar '09) Jan 31 Johnson Phartings... 229
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC