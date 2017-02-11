'I will survive': Shark attack victim has leg amputated
A father-of-two continues his fight for life after losing a leg in a shark attack off the north Queensland coast. Glenn Dickson, 25, underwent surgery in Cairns Hospital over the weekend, where he had his leg amputated after he was mauled off Hinchinbrook Island on Saturday.
