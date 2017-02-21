How to collect Australia's Kangaroo and Map issues
The first Australia stamp using the Kangaroo and Map design appeared in 1913. Also called Roo and Map, this popular design continued until 1946.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14)
|4 hr
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|46
|Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|Who Pharted
|126
|I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Dirty Trolling
|17
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Feb 23
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|65
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|15
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|Feb 21
|Xgirl
|37
|Dear Australia
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC