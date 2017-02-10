How Christmas prawns explain Australi...

How Christmas prawns explain Australia's power blackouts

1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Just as the Howard government once claimed incorrectly that refugees were throwing their children into the water, the Turnbull government is deliberately misleading the public about the cause of blackouts and energy shortages around the country. Blaming renewable energy for causing the storms and heatwaves that cause blackouts is simply the latest attempt by this government to blame the victims of their policies.

Australia

