How Australia's first weather chart predicted a hunger for forecasts
The understanding of matters meteorological was so rudimentary in the early decades of the colonies that until at least 1855, people thought weather systems moved from east to the west. "[People believed] all weather changes were experienced first on the east coast, next at Melbourne, then at Adelaide, and we may suppose that those who troubled any further about the matter would add, finally at Perth," said Ernest Cooke, a WA Government Astronomer, according David Day's The Weather Watchers .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|3 min
|wild bill over th...
|51
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|17 min
|Greg NKC
|38
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|1 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|FireyFellow44
|4,603
|Indians are ugly, turdcoloured, smelly and extr... (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|Afghan Prince
|18
|Asian
|21 hr
|Gilrey
|1
|Vale Father Coffey (Sep '08)
|Fri
|Needhelp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC