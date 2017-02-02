How Australia's first weather chart p...

How Australia's first weather chart predicted a hunger for forecasts

1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The understanding of matters meteorological was so rudimentary in the early decades of the colonies that until at least 1855, people thought weather systems moved from east to the west. "[People believed] all weather changes were experienced first on the east coast, next at Melbourne, then at Adelaide, and we may suppose that those who troubled any further about the matter would add, finally at Perth," said Ernest Cooke, a WA Government Astronomer, according David Day's The Weather Watchers .

Australia

