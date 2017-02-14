Help save an Australian icon

Help save an Australian icon

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bega District News

According to the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage , in 2012 there were about 36,000 koalas in the state and 330,000 in Australia. But a study found that in NSW numbers had declined by 26 per cent over the prior three generations - about 15 to 21 years - and would probably continue to decline at the same rate over the next three generations unless action was taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bega District News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0... 2 hr McFOOO 11
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under 2 hr Dennis Fooguson 2
News Spinal Tap: GN'R Welcome Melbourne Crowd By Cal... 4 hr Dennis Fooguson 6
Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12) Mon newcountry1 13
News Illuminating Melbourne For White Night 2016 (Apr '16) Mon Dennis Fooguson 4
News Prayers To Mother Mary 'Cured Lung Cancer' (Jan '10) Feb 11 Phart Girlishly 323
Aussie snapchat usernames (Dec '13) Feb 11 Zach0720 47
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,765 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC