Help save an Australian icon
According to the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage , in 2012 there were about 36,000 koalas in the state and 330,000 in Australia. But a study found that in NSW numbers had declined by 26 per cent over the prior three generations - about 15 to 21 years - and would probably continue to decline at the same rate over the next three generations unless action was taken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bega District News.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0...
|2 hr
|McFOOO
|11
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|2 hr
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|Spinal Tap: GN'R Welcome Melbourne Crowd By Cal...
|4 hr
|Dennis Fooguson
|6
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|newcountry1
|13
|Illuminating Melbourne For White Night 2016 (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Dennis Fooguson
|4
|Prayers To Mother Mary 'Cured Lung Cancer' (Jan '10)
|Feb 11
|Phart Girlishly
|323
|Aussie snapchat usernames (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Zach0720
|47
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC