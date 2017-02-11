Harmoney's $200million Australian launch

Harmoney's $200million Australian launch

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

New Zealand's largest peer to peer lender has opened its doors in Australia with A$200 million to lend. Harmoney launched in New Zealand in late 2014, and since then has made over $410m of loans, with some of the money coming from ordinary investors seeking a better return on their money than they can get at the bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Australia 17 min Skippymustdie 1
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) 6 hr Prophet Muhammad 63
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) 15 hr Greg NKC 40
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P... Fri Jay 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Fri Bunny 2
News UPDATED: Relief as couple rescued Fri Aussie Bob 1
News What made Australians the world's most feverish... Fri Aussie Bob 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,988,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC