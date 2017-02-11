Harmoney's $200million Australian launch
New Zealand's largest peer to peer lender has opened its doors in Australia with A$200 million to lend. Harmoney launched in New Zealand in late 2014, and since then has made over $410m of loans, with some of the money coming from ordinary investors seeking a better return on their money than they can get at the bank.
