Former Australian firefighter pleads guilty to starting bushfires
A former firefighter in Australia has admitted to lighting two bushfires during horrendous weather conditions, despite knowing it would "go stupid". NSW man Ricky Kenneth Ballard-Lestrange, 32, pleaded guilty when he faced Taree Local Court on Tuesday to two counts of intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to its spread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|65
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|Tue
|slumdog indians
|15
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Xgirl
|37
|Dear Australia
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|4
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|Feb 18
|Greg NKC
|40
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P...
|Feb 17
|Jay
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Feb 17
|Bunny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC