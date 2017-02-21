Former Australian firefighter pleads ...

Former Australian firefighter pleads guilty to starting bushfires

A former firefighter in Australia has admitted to lighting two bushfires during horrendous weather conditions, despite knowing it would "go stupid". NSW man Ricky Kenneth Ballard-Lestrange, 32, pleaded guilty when he faced Taree Local Court on Tuesday to two counts of intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to its spread.

