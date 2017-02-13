Fire ravages small Australian town

Most buildings in a tiny Australian town have been damaged as bushfires ravage New South Wales state, authorities have said. RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons could not confirm that number but said "most buildings" in Uarbry had been damaged or destroyed.

