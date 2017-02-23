Fire rages at recycling factory in Au...

Fire rages at recycling factory in Australia

Fire fighters battle a huge blaze at a waste recycling facility in Sydney, Australia, sending plumes of smoke across the city. A thick plume of black smoke rose above the Sydney skyline on Thursday as firefighters battled a huge blaze at a recycling plant in the western suburbs of Australia's largest city.

