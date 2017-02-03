Fiji forces Iranian refugee back to P...

Fiji forces Iranian refugee back to Papua New Guinea

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

CANBERRA, Australia>> Fiji outraged rights groups today by forcing an Iranian refugee back to Papua New Guinea where he had spent more than three years under Australia's tough asylum seeker policies and where he said he feared persecution. Loghaman Sawair's plight shines a spotlight on the human suffering behind Australia's harsh policy of banishing asylum seekers to remote Pacific islands at a time the United States considers giving hundreds of them homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... 48 min White Right 63
why is china so evil? (Jul '13) 11 hr jason 44
News No politician can 'bring back coal' 15 hr Solarman 2
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) 15 hr Mr russia 4,604
Indians are ugly, turdcoloured, smelly and extr... (Nov '12) 16 hr Arabics are nasty 19
Why are Pakistani men so gorgeous but Pakistani... (Nov '14) 16 hr Arabics are nasty 56
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) 16 hr Greg NKC 38
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,689 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC