Fiji forces Iranian refugee back to Papua New Guinea
CANBERRA, Australia>> Fiji outraged rights groups today by forcing an Iranian refugee back to Papua New Guinea where he had spent more than three years under Australia's tough asylum seeker policies and where he said he feared persecution. Loghaman Sawair's plight shines a spotlight on the human suffering behind Australia's harsh policy of banishing asylum seekers to remote Pacific islands at a time the United States considers giving hundreds of them homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|48 min
|White Right
|63
|why is china so evil? (Jul '13)
|11 hr
|jason
|44
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|15 hr
|Solarman
|2
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|15 hr
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Indians are ugly, turdcoloured, smelly and extr... (Nov '12)
|16 hr
|Arabics are nasty
|19
|Why are Pakistani men so gorgeous but Pakistani... (Nov '14)
|16 hr
|Arabics are nasty
|56
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|16 hr
|Greg NKC
|38
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC