Ex-Australia rugby forward Dan Vickerman dies at age 37

Dan Vickerman, who played 63 rugby tests for Australia and was involved in three World Cups, has died at his home in Sydney. He was 37. The Australian Rugby Union issued a statement Sunday saying players and officials were shocked and deeply saddened by the death overnight of the South Africa-born former Wallabies lock.

Australia

