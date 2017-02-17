Ex-Australia rugby forward Dan Vickerman dies at age 37
Dan Vickerman, who played 63 rugby tests for Australia and was involved in three World Cups, has died at his home in Sydney. He was 37. The Australian Rugby Union issued a statement Sunday saying players and officials were shocked and deeply saddened by the death overnight of the South Africa-born former Wallabies lock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Australia
|22 hr
|poopoo
|4
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Prophet Muhammad
|63
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|Sat
|Greg NKC
|40
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P...
|Fri
|Jay
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Fri
|Bunny
|2
|UPDATED: Relief as couple rescued
|Feb 17
|Aussie Bob
|1
|What made Australians the world's most feverish...
|Feb 17
|Aussie Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC