Essendon plane crash the third fatal King Air B200 crash in Australia

The tragic crash of a B200 turboprop after takeoff from Melbourne's Essendon airport this morning appears similar to the Advance Airlines crash at Sydney Airport on this day February 21, in 1980, which killed the pilot and 12 passengers shortly after taking off for Temora. Like the Essendon crash this morning , which killed all five people on board, the pilot of the Advance flight suffered a catastrophic failure of one of the plane's two turboprop engines shortly after taking off.

Australia

