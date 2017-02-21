Drone captures great white shark appr...

Drone captures great white shark approaching unsuspecting surfer in Australia

Drone footage captured on New South Wales' Lighthouse Beach saw a close call between a surfer and a great white shark . Filmed in an area which some call the "shark attack capital" of Australia , a great white shark swims harrowingly close to a surfer who is unaware of the predator's presence.

