Drone captures great white shark approaching unsuspecting surfer in Australia
Drone footage captured on New South Wales' Lighthouse Beach saw a close call between a surfer and a great white shark . Filmed in an area which some call the "shark attack capital" of Australia , a great white shark swims harrowingly close to a surfer who is unaware of the predator's presence.
