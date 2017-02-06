Democrats insist new details warrant ...

Democrats insist new details warrant SEC probe into Tom Pricea s stock trades

Senate Democrats have renewed their call for a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Tom Price, citing "possible violations" of insider trading rules. The request - the latest effort by Senate Democrats to stall the Trump nominee's confirmation vote - comes as the Senate is poised to vote on the Georgia Republican congressman's nomination as early as this week.

