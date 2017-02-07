Death tax grants would 'give young Au...

Death tax grants would 'give young Australians a future', union secretary says

Young Australians should be given a grant funded by an inheritance tax on wealthy estates to help them enter the housing market, pay university fees or start a business, a senior union figure says. Tim Ayres, NSW secretary of the left wing Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union, raises the idea in a speech to the Fabian Society about inequality and connecting with voters amid the rise of populist politicians like Pauline Hanson and Donald Trump.

Australia

