Court hears that property mogul accused of organising Scot's murder...
This photo taken on October 5, 2006 shows businessman Michael McGurk outside the New South Wales Supreme Court in Sydney. An Australian property developer who once tried to sue the sultan of Brunei was gunned down in front of his young son outside their A PROPERTY developer accused of organising the murder of a Scottish businessman in Australia handed over hundreds of thousands of dollars to the man who paid the hitman, a court has heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATED: Relief as couple rescued
|23 min
|Aussie Bob
|1
|What made Australians the world's most feverish...
|26 min
|Aussie Bob
|1
|The Melbourne forum destroyed by Gfc/Frenchie/S...
|27 min
|Aussie Bob
|3
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|62
|racist festival in Melbourne this weekend
|11 hr
|Ron the Refo
|1
|Lonely housewives looking for private
|13 hr
|Lisa
|1
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|18 hr
|THE Foo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC