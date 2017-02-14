Citizen's arrest follows dramatic chase

Citizen's arrest follows dramatic chase

A man has been taken down by witnesses after allegedly driving a stolen car at speed through Brisbane suburbs, hitting parked cars along the way. Source: Queensland Police Service Footage from the police chopper Pol-Air shows a vehicle which police said was stolen, speeding through red lights from Wynnum to the CBD, driving on the wrong side of the road and at one point travelling at more than 100km/h along Musgrave Rd through Coopers Plains, police allege.

