Centrelink solution
STATE and federal MPs have rallied behind Stawell Centrelink to ensure it remains open as it negotiates a lease renewal for its office. Department of Human Services general manager Hank Jongen said there were no plans to close the Stawell Centrelink service centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimmera Mail-Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illuminating Melbourne For White Night 2016 (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Dennis Fooguson
|4
|Prayers To Mother Mary 'Cured Lung Cancer' (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Phart Girlishly
|323
|Aussie snapchat usernames (Dec '13)
|Sat
|Zach0720
|47
|Trump Towers Over New York (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Fo the Revealtor
|54
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|Feb 10
|Targetedinreno
|39
|I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12)
|Feb 10
|JRA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC