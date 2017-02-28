Central Sydney Now Fuels Quarter of Australia's Economic Growth
Inner districts of Sydney drove almost a quarter of Australia's expansion last fiscal year, underscoring the city's pre-eminent position in the nation's economy. The area stretching from Sydney's central business district to Macquarie Park north of the center made up 24 percent of GDP growth in the financial year through June 2016, according to consultancy SGS Economics & Planning.
