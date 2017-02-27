Car runs red light, speeds 150 km across western Victoria | Map

A car that sped through a red light in Ararat and travelled nearly 150 km across western Victoria at excessive speeds remains at large after it was last sighted in Bacchus Marsh. Fairfax Media understands a black V8 Commodore with three males on board was travelling at more than 200 km/h an hour across western Victoria on Tuesday, instigating a large police operation.

