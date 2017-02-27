Car runs red light, speeds 150 km across western Victoria | Map
A car that sped through a red light in Ararat and travelled nearly 150 km across western Victoria at excessive speeds remains at large after it was last sighted in Bacchus Marsh. Fairfax Media understands a black V8 Commodore with three males on board was travelling at more than 200 km/h an hour across western Victoria on Tuesday, instigating a large police operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimmera Mail-Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|46
|Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Who Pharted
|126
|I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09)
|Feb 24
|Dirty Trolling
|17
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Feb 23
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|65
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|15
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|Feb 21
|Xgirl
|37
|Dear Australia
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC