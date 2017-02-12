Canberra Stadium to host Australian Kangaroos and New Zealand Kiwis in final Anzac Test
Canberra Stadium will host rugby league's Anzac Test farewell before it is scrapped to fit in with the NRL's new broadcast deal. The match will be played on May 5 during the NRL's bye round after Fairfax Media revealed in November Canberra Stadium was in line to host the annual fixture.
