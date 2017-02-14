Body of missing German tourist found in Central Australia: police
Northern Territory Police have found a woman's body at Trephina Gorge, east of Alice Springs, believed to be missing German woman Gisela Thor. Sergeant Phil Emmett said photos taken by the pair on Friday - when they were last seen - showed them in good spirits.
