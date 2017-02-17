Bittersweet victory for Lucas family | VIDEO
BITTERSWEET: Charles and Robyn Lucas with Tony Smith after the family took out a string of dairy cattle awards at the Far South Coast national Show in Bega on Friday. Picture: Alasdair McDonald It was a bittersweet string of victories for Central Tilba's Lucas family as a swag of Bega Show awards coincides with the end of a farming era for the family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Narooma News.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Vivek Golikeri
|64
|Dear Australia
|Sun
|poopoo
|4
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|Feb 18
|Greg NKC
|40
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P...
|Feb 17
|Jay
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Feb 17
|Bunny
|2
|UPDATED: Relief as couple rescued
|Feb 17
|Aussie Bob
|1
|What made Australians the world's most feverish...
|Feb 17
|Aussie Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC