Bittersweet victory for Lucas family | VIDEO

BITTERSWEET: Charles and Robyn Lucas with Tony Smith after the family took out a string of dairy cattle awards at the Far South Coast national Show in Bega on Friday. Picture: Alasdair McDonald It was a bittersweet string of victories for Central Tilba's Lucas family as a swag of Bega Show awards coincides with the end of a farming era for the family.

