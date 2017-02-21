Benjamin Netanyahu kicks off four-day visit to Australia, a first for an Israeli PM
Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Australia Wednesday, kicking off a four-day visit, marking the first time a serving Israeli prime minster has visited the country. Netanyahu, joined by his wife Sara, landed in Sydney aboard an El Al aircraft from Singapore, where the Israeli leader met with Singaporean prime minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|65
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|15
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|Feb 21
|Xgirl
|37
|Dear Australia
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|4
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|Feb 18
|Greg NKC
|40
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P...
|Feb 17
|Jay
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Feb 17
|Bunny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC