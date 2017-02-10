Bellamy's Australia chair Rob Woolley...

Bellamy's Australia chair Rob Woolley tipped to resign

Read more: Examiner

It is believed Bellamy's chairman Rob Woolley has told investors about his intention to resign as early as Tuesday. Picture: Jessica Hromas Bellamy's Australia chairman Rob Woolley is expected to announce plans to resign from the infant formula company at a shareholder meeting on Tuesday as part of a compromise deal which is expected to partially back rebel shareholder Jan Cameron's bid to roll four of the group's directors.

