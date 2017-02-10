Bega hints farmers could be paid more...

Bega hints farmers could be paid more for milk as production falls, demand rises

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Bega Cheese has flagged the possibility that dairy processors could start paying farmers more for their milk later this year. Bega said on Wednesday that prices for global dairy commodities have been improving because of lower production from many exporting regions and stronger demand, particularly from China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13) 19 hr slumdog indians 15
Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10) 22 hr Xgirl 37
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Mon Vivek Golikeri 64
Dear Australia Feb 19 poopoo 4
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) Feb 18 Greg NKC 40
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P... Feb 17 Jay 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Feb 17 Bunny 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,719 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC