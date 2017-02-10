Bega hints farmers could be paid more for milk as production falls, demand rises
Bega Cheese has flagged the possibility that dairy processors could start paying farmers more for their milk later this year. Bega said on Wednesday that prices for global dairy commodities have been improving because of lower production from many exporting regions and stronger demand, particularly from China.
