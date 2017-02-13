Banks make concessions in Apple Pay fight

Banks caught up in a public brawl with Apple over digital payments have softened their negotiating position slightly, in the hope of convincing the competition watchdog to change its mind in their favour. Westpac, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank, and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank are seeking approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to boost their bargaining position by teaming up in their talks with Apple over its payment system, Apple Pay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.