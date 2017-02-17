Australia's pie market booming as Pie Face hunts for buyer
With reports that beleaguered Australian fast-food chain Pie Face may soon be sold, new market research bodes well for the company if it gets back on track. In January, a receiver for the debt-ridden pie chain, which has stores in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, announced it was heading towards profitability and would soon be sold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P...
|5 hr
|Jay
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|5 hr
|Bunny
|2
|UPDATED: Relief as couple rescued
|10 hr
|Aussie Bob
|1
|What made Australians the world's most feverish...
|10 hr
|Aussie Bob
|1
|The Melbourne forum destroyed by Gfc/Frenchie/S...
|10 hr
|Aussie Bob
|3
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|62
|racist festival in Melbourne this weekend
|21 hr
|Ron the Refo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC