Australia's haunted houses: Video hel...

Australia's haunted houses: Video helps to find 'witch...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

This hexafoil or daisy wheel was found on the wall in the stables of Shene Estate, the Tasmanian country residence of a colonial lawyer whose brother-in-law had died from drowning. Photo / Facebook The secret 'witch marks' or ritual magic objects concealed within your home to ward off evil will have lain in your house undiscovered for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Australia 22 hr poopoo 4
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Sat Prophet Muhammad 63
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) Sat Greg NKC 40
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P... Fri Jay 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Fri Bunny 2
News UPDATED: Relief as couple rescued Feb 17 Aussie Bob 1
News What made Australians the world's most feverish... Feb 17 Aussie Bob 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC