Australia's chief scientist weighs in on clean coal

The chief scientist of Australia has come out in favor of taxpayer subsidies for capturing carbon and storage technology, but does not support doing the same when it comes to "ultra-super-critical" coal-fired power plants. Alan Finkel, who is currently conducting an independent review into Australia's electricity market, was questioned as to whether he believes that high-efficiency, low emission, or HELE, coal plants, or "ultra-super-critical" plants, should be subsidized by the Australian government.

