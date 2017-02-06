Australia's biggest ever cocaine haul...

Australia's biggest ever cocaine haul was found on this yacht

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Police allege the yacht sailed from New Zealand to a 'mothership' in the South Pacific to pick up the drugs last month Australia has made its largest cocaine haul ever after seizing a yacht carrying 1.4 tonnes of the drug with an estimated street value of A$312 million . The boat was stopped off the New South Wales coast on February 2 and six men were arrested, police said Monday, following a two-and-a-half year joint investigation between Australia and New Zealand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No politician can 'bring back coal' 57 min Solarman 5
News 7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi... 6 hr Sir Jeremy 3
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... 8 hr o see the light 63
News Tulalah announce the release of lead single Som... 17 hr The Foo 2
Poll Why do Australian Women prefer Black Men over W... (Sep '11) Sun Victor Green 150
Indians are ugly, turdcoloured, smelly and extr... (Nov '12) Sun Raj 21
why is china so evil? (Jul '13) Feb 4 jason 44
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC