Australia's biggest ever cocaine haul was found on this yacht
Police allege the yacht sailed from New Zealand to a 'mothership' in the South Pacific to pick up the drugs last month Australia has made its largest cocaine haul ever after seizing a yacht carrying 1.4 tonnes of the drug with an estimated street value of A$312 million . The boat was stopped off the New South Wales coast on February 2 and six men were arrested, police said Monday, following a two-and-a-half year joint investigation between Australia and New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|57 min
|Solarman
|5
|7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi...
|6 hr
|Sir Jeremy
|3
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|8 hr
|o see the light
|63
|Tulalah announce the release of lead single Som...
|17 hr
|The Foo
|2
|Why do Australian Women prefer Black Men over W... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Victor Green
|150
|Indians are ugly, turdcoloured, smelly and extr... (Nov '12)
|Sun
|Raj
|21
|why is china so evil? (Jul '13)
|Feb 4
|jason
|44
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC