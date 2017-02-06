Australia's biggest ever cocaine haul was found on this yacht

Police allege the yacht sailed from New Zealand to a 'mothership' in the South Pacific to pick up the drugs last month Australia has made its largest cocaine haul ever after seizing a yacht carrying 1.4 tonnes of the drug with an estimated street value of A$312 million . The boat was stopped off the New South Wales coast on February 2 and six men were arrested, police said Monday, following a two-and-a-half year joint investigation between Australia and New Zealand.

