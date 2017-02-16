Australia's best gelato is made by a Chinese immigrant in Brisbane

Every morning at 6am he arrives at his Hamilton gelateria to begin making a range of flavours to be offered up and devoured by his sweet-toothed patrons from 3pm. His craftsmanship, honed since 2004 after a trip to Italy, shows after his dark chocolate gelato last week won not only the nation's best gelato, but also the grand champion dairy product .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.