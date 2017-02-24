Australians doubt Trump's commitment ...

Australians doubt Trump's commitment to its traditional ally

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In this Feb. 17, 2017 photo, Pete Ryan speaks at his home in Canberra, Australia. Some Australians foresee trouble in their country's traditionally strong alliance with the United States because of what they see as "un-presidential" behavior from President Donald Trump, while others think outspoken businessman-turned-Australian leader Malcolm Turnbull is a good match for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09) 5 hr Dirty Trolling 17
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Thu Rabbeen Al Jihad 65
Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13) Feb 21 slumdog indians 15
Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10) Feb 21 Xgirl 37
Dear Australia Feb 19 poopoo 4
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) Feb 18 Greg NKC 40
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P... Feb 17 Jay 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC