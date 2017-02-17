Australian town's massive watermelon fight: How smashing fruit...
The Chinchilla melon festival generates $3.5 million annually, by enticing visitors to the town to destroy more than a thousand watermelons. Thousands revel in the joyous destruction that is watermelon-skiing as the sweet, juicy flesh sprays like blood and the crowd shouts encouragement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|Vivek Golikeri
|64
|Dear Australia
|Sun
|poopoo
|4
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|Feb 18
|Greg NKC
|40
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P...
|Feb 17
|Jay
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Feb 17
|Bunny
|2
|UPDATED: Relief as couple rescued
|Feb 17
|Aussie Bob
|1
|What made Australians the world's most feverish...
|Feb 17
|Aussie Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC