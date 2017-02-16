Australian rock band Midnight Oil to play first world tour in 20 years

Australian rock band Midnight Oil to ...

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Australian rock band Midnight Oil said on Friday they will play their first world tour in 20 years, vowing to continue their political activism during the six-month, fifty-show world tour. The tour, scheduled to begin in mid-April, will take the band to 14 countries, including the United States, Canada, New Zealand and to countries in Europe and South America.

