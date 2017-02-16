Australian rock band Midnight Oil to play first world tour in 20 years
Australian rock band Midnight Oil said on Friday they will play their first world tour in 20 years, vowing to continue their political activism during the six-month, fifty-show world tour. The tour, scheduled to begin in mid-April, will take the band to 14 countries, including the United States, Canada, New Zealand and to countries in Europe and South America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|62
|racist festival in Melbourne this weekend
|4 hr
|Ron the Refo
|1
|Lonely housewives looking for private
|6 hr
|Lisa
|1
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|11 hr
|THE Foo
|9
|The Melbourne forum destroyed by Gfc/Frenchie/S...
|11 hr
|Django
|2
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Syd...
|14 hr
|Sam
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|14 hr
|Jade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC