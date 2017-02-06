Australian PM under threat from party split

A prominent member of Australia's government is set to defect to form his own conservative party, media reported yesterday, further evidence of a shift towards the right that is weakening Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's already tenuous grip on power. Adding to centre-right leader Turnbull's woes, an opinion poll published yesterday showed that support for his coalition had slipped to its lowest since he took power in a party-room coup 17 months ago and that his Liberal-National coalition would easily fall if an election was held now.

