Australian PM, Trump offer mixed messages on refugee deal
President Donald Trump threatened in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart to send U.S. troops into Mexico to stop 'bad hombres' unless Mexico does more to control them President Donald Trump warned in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart that he was ready to send U.S. troops into Mexico to stop "bad hombres" unless Mexico does more to control them President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip to honor the return of a fallen U.S. Navy SEAL's remains, following his death in a Yemen raid. President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip to honor the return of a fallen U.S. Navy SEAL's remains, following his death in a Yemen raid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America is dealing with this, Civil rights
|5 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14)
|13 hr
|Father Phart
|29
|Intelligent Design vs. Evolution: Evolution win... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Anigma
|16,142
|Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation...
|Wed
|Dutch expat
|1
|Quebec mosque shooting : 'Bashir al-Taweed' and...
|Jan 31
|InFOOlectually Ch...
|3
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Jan 31
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
|Child care workers threatened to cut off boy's ... (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Johnson Phartings...
|229
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC