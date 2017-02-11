Australian PM rejects calls to exempt banks from tax cut plan

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull prepares to speak at the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia, February 1, 2017. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has rejected a call from his government backbench to exempt the county's big four banks from a tax package aimed at reducing company tax rate from 30 percent to 25 percent.

