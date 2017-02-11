Australian PM rejects calls to exempt...

Australian PM rejects calls to exempt banks from tax cut plan

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull prepares to speak at the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia, February 1, 2017. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has rejected a call from his government backbench to exempt the county's big four banks from a tax package aimed at reducing company tax rate from 30 percent to 25 percent.

Australia

