Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull pays tribute to dead helicopter pilot

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has paid tribute to helicopter pilot Steve Askin, who died fighting the fires near Christchurch, soon after touching down for a two day visit to New Zealand. Speaking to reporters after a wreath-laying ceremony in Arrowtown Turnbull expressed his sadness at the loss of Askin, who had served with the armed forces in Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.