Australian murder trial almost aborted after witness sends Facebook friend request to juror

22 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A witness in Australia who sent a Facebook friend request to a female juror during the closing stages of a murder trial will face further investigation after his actions threatened to force the proceedings to be aborted. Graham Anthony George Sloane, 68, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the first day of his trial, admitting he was responsible for taking Renee Mitchell from her home in the Lake Macquarie suburb of Windale.

