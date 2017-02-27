Australian man stabbed brother then c...

Australian man stabbed brother then cradled him as he lay dying: court

Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A man in Australia stabbed his brother in the neck during a wild domestic dispute, then cradled him and said he loved him as he bled to death, a court has heard. Robert Leslie Hudson, 34, is on trial accused of murdering his 25-year-old half-brother Nokoma Hudson at the accused man's suburban Adelaide home in February 2016.

