Australian biker killer sentenced to death in Thailand
Schneider, one of New South Wales' 10-most-wanted fugitives in 2006, was abducted by masked men from his home in the Thai beachside town of Pattaya in 2015. Bagnato, a kickboxer and Schneider's former business partner, was convicted in the Pattaya Provincial Court of murder, deprivation of liberty and disposing of a body.
